Edo Assembly set to domesticate town planning laws to boost physical development 

By 'Suyi Ayodele - Benin
domesticate town planning laws
The Edo state Speaker of House of Assembly, Marcus Onobun, has said that the  House would establish sustainable Regional and Town Planning Laws to mitigate the effects of climate change, tackle environmental and health hazards in the state.
The disclosed this on Monday, when he played host to the National President of the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (NITP), Mr Olutoyin Ayinde, alongside the Chairman Edo state chapter, Dr Hope Iyawe and other Fellows of the state executives, who paid him a courtesy call at the old Legislative Chamber in Benin city.
Onobun opined that most environmental hazards that the state had encountered were due to poor regional planning, pointing out that the remedies had already been captured in the 30-year Development Plan initiated by Governor Godwin Obaseki late last year.
He promised to rally the support of other legislators to domesticate and enact enabling laws bordering on Regional and Town Planning for the betterment of the people of Edo State.
Onobun registered his intention to sustain interaction with the leadership of the body of NITP with the aim of seeking professional advice and recommendations that would give Edo state a development boost.
The speaker also noted that various constituencies would be actively informed and carried along in the planning process, assuring that all suggestions and comments would be considered in preparing the draft for Physical Development Plan.
Speaking earlier, the National President of NITP,  Ayinde, appealed to the speaker to look into domesticating the existing Urban and Regional Planning Constitutional 1992 Law that facilitates the preparation and implementation of development plans and planning schemes, with a view to creating a better environment for living, working and recreation in the state.
Highlighting the importance of Town Planning Laws, Ayinde said unless state legislators applied their minds to the responsibility of administering appropriate Town Planning Laws, human development would not be fully achieved.
The Edo State House of Assembly speaker was joined by the House Clerk, Alhaji Yahaya Audu-Umogbai, the Chief of staff to the Speaker, Blessing Agbebaku and the Director Speaker’s Office, Mr George Aitoumun to receive the visiting NITP officials.

