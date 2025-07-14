Kano NNPP chairman refutes report of Kwankwaso joining ADC

The Kano State Chairman of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Hashimu Dungurawa, has refuted rumours circulating that the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, is defecting to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

According to him, “The speculation about Kwankwaso joining the ADC or any other party is just a miscalculation by politicians who are afraid of the leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement. But I know Kwankwaso too well—he is not in a hurry to reveal his next move.”

He then questioned, “Why are Nigerian politicians panicking about Kwankwaso’s movements? Let them calm down. The time for a decision is not yet here. We are very calculative people; we don’t take action without due consideration.”

“Don’t forget, Kwankwaso is currently the political leader of Northern Nigeria, and every politician, especially in this region, looks up to him. So, it’s malicious to claim that he is defecting—for now,” he added.

Speaking to the press on Monday, Dungurawa emphasized that Kwankwaso is not one of those pushover politicians who make decisions without proper evaluation and deep thought.

Commenting on some so-called followers and supporters who seem jittery about Kwankwaso’s political direction, he said, “They are pretenders. The genuine followers know that Kwankwaso does not take any decision without consulting them, even down to ward-level supporters.”

ALSO READ: Lagos LG polls: LP kicks, says outcome a mockery of democracy

Addressing speculations about sightings of Kwankwaso meeting with members of other political camps, Dungurawa said, “As a politician with a PhD in the field, do you expect him to hide or isolate himself from others? Not at all. He can talk to anyone—it doesn’t mean anything. That is normal.”

On the performance of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf over the past two years, he said the opposition has been overwhelmed by the governor’s achievements to the point that they are now silent.

He added, “Governor Yusuf’s massive infrastructural development has silenced the opposition. They can’t even make their presence felt anywhere in Kano. That’s why we are proud of what he is doing.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE