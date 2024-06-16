Former Edo State Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu, announced his support for Senator Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the upcoming September 21, 2024, governorship election in the state.

Shaibu stated that he would back Okpebholo over Labour Party’s (LP) candidate, Olumide Akpata, citing Okpebholo’s local roots and suitability to govern Edo State.

Shaibu, speaking at the Fathers’ Day celebration at the Saint Paul Catholic Church in Benin City, highlighted his opposition to godfatherism in politics.

He criticized the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Asue Ighodalo, as a product of godfatherism, contrasting him with Okpebholo, who he believes represents a true “home boy” capable of understanding the needs of the people.

Shaibu, who has not yet resigned from the PDP, emphasized his right to support any candidate of his choosing.

He praised Governor Godwin Obaseki for teaching him new political strategies during their fight against godfatherism in the 2020 elections and expressed his desire to apply these lessons in the upcoming election.

In explaining his support for Okpebholo, Shaibu emphasized the importance of having a governor who understands the plight of the people and criticized the candidacy of Olumide Akpata as an outsider.

He praised Okpebholo as a grassroots politician and a true “home boy,” contrasting him with Akpata, whom he described as an inexperienced candidate.

Shaibu dismissed concerns of anti-party activity, noting Governor Obaseki’s dual party membership in the last election.

He concluded by reiterating his support for Okpebholo, whom he sees as the best candidate for governor of Edo State.