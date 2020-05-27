Edo 2020: Iyamu picks APC form

By Taiwo Amodu - Abuja 
Iyamu, APC, Edo
Ahead next month governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress in Edo state to pick its standard-bearer for September governorship election, former People’s Democratic Party governorship candidate, Pastor Ize Iyamu has picked the party Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms. 
Pastor Iyamu who has since been granted waiver to enable him participate in the primary stormed the party national secretariat in Abuja today along with his supporters.
Details later…

 

 

