Economy, insecurity will worsen ahead 2023 elections —Primate Ayodele

In this interview by KEHINDE OYETIMI, founder and head of Inri Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele insists upon the prophecies he released in December 2021 concerning happenings for 2022 and beyond.

You prophesied happenings in Burundi, Burkina Faso, Congo Democratic Republic, the Russian and Ukrainian crisis, the deaths of the Emir of Zamfara and the Olubadan of Ibadan; the deaths of Earnest Shonekan and Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala. You also prophesied the victory of Adama Barrow, despite the fact that all odds were against him. You prophesied the death of Idriss Debby; the collapse of the 21-storey building in Ikoyi, Lagos. You foresaw the explosions in Kenya and flood in Europe and that Soludo would emerge as the next governor of Anambra State. In December 2021 during a press conference, you released some prophecies for 2022 and beyond. What do you still say about those prophecies?

In 2023, nemesis will fight Tinubu. If the central government continues like this, the APC will lose the central government, except that party restrategises. President Buhari will not fight to extend his term and he is not ready to help anybody’s political ambition. The Igbo people will rise up to fight for their rights while the North-Central will also be fighting. Wike cannot be president of Nigeria. If Wike is not careful, he will cause destruction in PDP.

Governor Abiodun of Ogun State will find it very tough to get a second term; they will trouble him. He will have political problems. If Ibikunle Amosun puts his house in order, his camp will take over from Dapo Abiodun. In Oyo State, Governor Makinde must humble himself, do more of reconciliation and also get involved in extra works. If he doesn’t want to engage himself in all these things aforementioned, he shouldn’t bother going for a second term. God wants him for second term, he must follow due processes. He must do the needful so that he can retain the seat for a second term. There will be a lot of confusion in the Oyo State APC. Getting a successful candidate in APC will be very difficult. There will be different groups with different interests. Leadership in APC will be hard.

Hear this, Nigeria cannot break before 2023 and there is no restructuring that this government will carry out. No matter the protest, the Buhari government will not carry out any restructuring. All selfish agitators are just working in vain.

Nigeria will not be the same again towards the end of the Buhari government and this will affect the government of whoever is taking over government from Buhari. Nigeria cannot come out of poverty. No matter what the government is doing, there will be no improvement. It is going to get worse. Nigeria will only try to improve so as to be able to survive the present situation.

The activities of the cabal are really frustrating the efforts of government and this is increasing day in day out as revealed by the spirit of God.

On Lagos4Lagos, I foresee the people are going to fight a lot and they need to do the needful because if care is not taken, they will only waste their time, energy and more money. Their sponsors will disappoint them. I am advising Tinubu that nobody wants him at the federal level. Let him remain in the South-West, otherwise, he will lose on both sides.

Tinubu should remain in Lagos. He should hold on to Lagos and fight for his soul or his life. Lagos will make APC strong. APC will shake Lagos unless they failed to do the needful. Tinubu venturing into the presidency will not make Nigeria great. Yahaya Bello’s presidential plan will be stopped and his party will frustrate his effort.

Doyin Okupe should not waste his money on any election. Kinglsley Moghalu and Omoyele Sowore should not waste their money because they won’t become president of Nigeria. Nyesom Wike will struggle for the top position in the PDP and will aspire to be number one. Sule Lamido should also not waste his money on election. Prof. Yemi Osinbajo is another good person but there will be scandals against him. They will also create enemies for him.

Following the trend, Lagos4Lagos campaign will suffer a major setback. APC must be at alert. Lagos4Lagos will only make noise for nothing unless they do that which is needful. Otherwise it will be a failed project, so says the Lord.

There will be water shortages, and higher levels of hunger in Nigeria by 2023 thus, we need fervent prayers. Some herdsmen will lose their cattle. Herdsmen will cause problems. Mosques and churches will be attacked. There will be peace after the election and Nigerians will be clamoring for constitutional review and amendments. Nigeria will be asking the new government to create employment and eradicate poverty. The new government is going to do a lot in order to bring Nigeria to limelight.

Nigeria will not attain its political best if we sacrifice competence on the altar of rotational arrangements. Rotational system depicts the glorification of mediocrity. Rotational system will not work even for the ruling party. People will get angry because of rotational barriers. Looking at this, if care is not taken, the Northerners will begin to struggle and come back as a president again.

Will health care improve?

Let us pray against cholera outbreak in Nigeria. Let us pray against traces of Covid-19 virus and polio in Nigeria and Africa. Coronavirus has come to stay. It will be scary. I foresee there will be a cure for it in 2025. In the nearest future, there will be a very effective drug for cancer, HIV, and hepatitis. Apart from this, China will get a drug for Covid-19 and there will also be a drug for Coronavirus from the United States of America and Germany.

Should we continue to worry about the state of insecurity in Nigeria?

I foresee that kidnappings will take another dimension in Nigeria. The spirit of God says the people behind kidnapping activities will be caught by the security agents. New methods and steps adopted in kidnapping will be detected by security agents. I foresee that kidnappers will go on the rampage again. Herdsmen will become full-blown terrorists. Traditional rulers will be kidnapped, even as I foresee the assassination of kings. I foresee that workers in the villa, lecturers and students will be kidnapped. Let us pray not to see a king that will be beheaded. I foresee there will be problems in our Defense Ministry because the Lord revealed to me that Boko Haram, Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) and ISIS will carry out a deadly attack that will shake the country.

I foresee that some states in Nigeria will face daunting security challenges even as there will be unnecessary troubles. The spirit of God says Buhari must be careful not to sign any controversial bill into law. I foresee black spots and alarming security alerts in some parts of Lagos, Niger, Imo, Anambra, Sokoto, Kano, Ondo, Taraba, Oyo, Kaduna, Borno, Bauchi, Rivers state and parts of Abuja-FCT.

In 2022, Nigeria needs to be prayerful to survive as lots of things will come up. The country will witness a lot of tensed moments. I foresee killings, rituals, kidnappings, assassination of celebrities and rowdiness generally.

Let us pray against fire outbreaks in any of the teaching hospitals in Nigeria. Specifically, let us rebuke shootings and kidnappings within the premises of hospitals. A lot will happen in the year 2023, and of course, there will be war in some countries that are agitating for independence in some parts of the world.

I foresee danger ahead of our military. They must be cautious of these months so as to guide against attacks that will hinder the progress of the military. The months are: August, September, October, November and December 2022. Let our military work hard within these months for success and breakthrough.

Is there any hope about the state of the economy?

The spirit of God says some international financial Institutions will have so many challenges to face. I foresee that the Central Bank of Nigeria and banks in Africa will not find things easy as regards the monetary policies. The CBN will make all efforts to shore up the value of the naira. The naira will crash further at the international exchange market.