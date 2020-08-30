Ebonyi State Independent Electoral Commission (EBSIEC) has declared all the thirteen chairmanship candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) winners in the just concluded local government election held on Saturday, August 29, 2020.

Barr. Jossy Eze, chairman of the commission disclosed this to newsmen at the traditional rulers’ council hall in Abakaliki on Sunday.

According to the chairman, all the councillorship candidates of PDP in the one hundred and seventy-one (171) wards of the state also emerged winners.

According to Eze, twelve political parties participated in the just concluded election. “The parties include AA, AAC, ADC, ADP, APGA APP, BP, LP, LLPP PDP, PRP and ZLP,” Eze said.

He said: “In Ohaozara local government area, Princess Chinyere Iyioku, PDP was elected and returned. In Onicha local government area, Engr. Felix Igboke, PDP was elected and returned. In Afikpo North local government area, Barrister Obiageri Oko-Enyim, PDP was elected and returned.

“In Afikpo South Barrister Uduma Chima Eni, PDP was elected and returned. In Ivo Mr Onyebuchi Agbadu, PDP was elected and returned. In Ezza South local government area, Mr Ken Eze, PDP was elected and returned. In Ezza North local government area, Dr Norah Alo, PDP was elected and returned.

“In Ishielu local government, Henry Eze, PDP was elected and was returned. In Ohaukwu local government area, Clement Odah, PDP was elected and returned. In Izzi, Paul Nwogha, PDP was elected and returned. In Ebonyi local government area, Mrs Chinyere Ogbaga, PDP was elected and returned. In Abakaliki LG, Emmanuel Nwangele, PDP was elected and was returned. In Ikwo LG, Elder Steve Orogwu, PDP was elected and returned.”

Expressing happiness in the just concluded election, the state PDP chairman, Barr. Onyekachi Nwebonyi, commended EBSIEC for the good, peaceful and violence-free election.

He then urged the winners to continue to emulate Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State.

The former ALGON chairman and incoming chairman of Ohaozara LGA and her counterpart in Afikpo South, Uduma Chima Eni promised to double their efforts and to empower youths and women of their respective areas.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

CBN Pegs Exchange Rate At 386/$

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has pegged naira exchange rate at 386 units to the United States dollar as it plans to resume weekly forex sales to Bureau de Change operators from August 31. In a circular signed by O.S. Nnaji, director of trade and exchange department, the apex bank said its decision to resume FX sales to BDCs is to enhance accessibility to forex “particularly to travellers” since the resumption date for international…

Council Of State Pardons Ex-Gov Ambrose Alli, Three Others

The Council of State has ratified the presidential pardon extended to late former Bendel State Governor, Prof. Ambrose Alli and three others. The meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja on Thursday also ratified the pardon granted to Col Moses Effiong, Major E.J Olarenwaju and…

Blasphemy: I Will Not Hesitate To Sign Death Warrant If Yahya Sharif Fails To Appeal, Says Ganduje

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has said he would not hesitate to sign the death warrant passed on Kano-based singer, Yahya Aminu Sharif if he fails to appeal the judgment. This was just as governor Ganduje said the state government has accepted the judgement passed on Sharif and is ready to abide by it. However, the Nigerian constitution gives the right of appeal to Shariff…

Southern Kaduna Crisis: We Won’t Sweep Issues Under Carpet ― Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has assured that the Federal Government will not sweep the major issues underlying the conflict in Southern Kaduna under the carpet so as to effectively deal with the situation. Speaking, on Thursday, at the ongoing Nigeria Bar Association Annual General Conference during a Special Conversation, he identified the major issues to include “ensuring justice, fixing economic marginalisation and the…

Details Emerge Of How Akinwumi Adesina Got 100% Votes For Second Term As AfDB President

Dr Akinwumi Adesina was on Thursday unanimously endorsed by all the 81-member countries of African Development Bank (AfDB) for another term of five years as the 55th annual meetings of the bank ended in Cote d’Ivoire. A globally-renowned development economist and a World Food Prize Laureate and Sunhak Peace Prize Laureate, Dr Adesina has distinguished himself in driving a bold agenda to reform the Bank and accelerate … Ebonyi LG election | Ebonyi LG election | Ebonyi LG election