Kogi Police to investigate alleged kidnap, death of 15-year-old girl by her father

The Kogi State Commissioner of Police, Edward Egbuka has ordered for an investigation into the case of an alleged kidnap, killing and disappearance of body parts of a young lady identified as Miss Sherrifah, a fifteen-year-old girl in Idah by her father.

According to a source, a man identified as Dauda Ibrahim, her father, Staff of Federal Polytechnic Idah in the department of Works and fire Services unit of the Polytechnic conspired with one Isah Adams of the same department and one other person known as Adah in kidnapping and killing of his daughter.

Miss Sherrifah was said to have been kidnapped on 4th August 2022 at their residence in Okenya along Itayi street of Igalamela/Odolu Local Government area of Kogi State.

Her remains were a few days after discovered with the body mutilated and some parts missing.

The suspects Dauda Ibrahim and Isah Adams are currently in Police custody at the Area Command Office Idah while the third suspect Adah is currently at large.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Williams Ayah, said the Commissioner of Police has directed that the matter be transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department in Lokoja.

He assured that the command would carry out a thorough investigation into the matter with the aim of unravelling the circumstances leading to the death of the kidnap and death of the deceased.

