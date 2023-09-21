Wife of the Ebonyi State Governor, Chief Mrs Mary-Maudline Nwifuru has described Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, as an amiable mother of the Nation whose presence and stellar contributions In the Society have had a profound impact on the Nation.

Mrs Nwifuru disclosed this in a statement signed by her Press Secretary, Ms Nnenna Oshibe, while congratulating Senator Tinubu on her 63 birthday.

According to the governor’s wife, Sen Tinubu, support for collaborative efforts and partnerships between States and the Federal Government has contributed to the collective growth and progress of the country.





The statement reads, “Wife of the Ebonyi State Governor, Chief Mrs Mary-Maudline Uzoamaka Ogbonna Nwifuru is celebrating Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on the occasion of her 63rd birthday.

“Chief Mrs Nwifuru expressed great joy on the occasion and extends her heartfelt congratulations and warmest wishes and fulfillment of Senator Tinubu ‘s noble aspirations in her pet project “The Renewed Hope Initiatives.

“The Governor’s wife extolled the virtues of Sen Oluremi Tinubu, First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as an amiable mother of the Nation, whose presence and stellar contributions In the Society have had a profound impact on the Nation.

“She hailed Senator Tinubu ‘s passion for social causes, dedication to uplifting the lives of the underprivileged, and tireless efforts to promote quality health, education, and women’s empowerment are a true inspiration, stating that her advocacy and initiatives have significantly impacted countless lives and communities.

“Chief Mrs Nwifuru added the First Lady has consistently demonstrated grace, resilience, and compassion, as her visionary approach to addressing critical issues, including healthcare, gender equality, and youth empowerment, is a beacon of hope for all.

“She maintained that Ebonyi State admires and respects her commitment to unity and inclusivity, stressing that the president’s wife’s support for collaborative efforts and partnerships between States and the Federal Government has contributed to collective growth and progress.

The Governor’s wife reiterated that Ebonyi people, especially the women, are taking significant cues from the First Lady’s tremendous work and promised unalloyed support”.

