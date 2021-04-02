Easter: Emulate Christ’s virtues of love, sacrifice, perseverance,  humility, Oyetola charges Christian faithful  

Osun State Governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, on Friday, urged Christian faithful in the State to continue to live in harmony with believers of other faiths saying, good neighbourliness was among the several lessons Christ taught and exemplified.

The governor in his congratulatory message through his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, felicitated with them in the State, across the country and in the Diaspora on the commemoration of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

He further charged them to emulate Jesus Christ virtues of love, sacrifice, perseverance and humility and described Easter as a special season that marks the salvation of mankind through the suffering of Jesus Christ and His crucifixion to redeem humanity.

While wishing the good people of the State of Osun and indeed all Nigerians a happy Easter celebration, Oyetola charged residents and especially Christians to use the opportunity of the season to engage in more prayers and also in acts of love, especially by reaching out to the less privileged.

He reiterated his administration’s resolve to continue to work tirelessly towards the progress of the State and the wellbeing of the people, especially the less privileged.

He disclosed this on Thursday when he inaugurated the Osun Food Support Scheme to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on 30,000 vulnerable persons across the State.

The Governor added that the initiative was part of his promise to prioritise the welfare and general well-being of the people, noting that the scheme became necessary as available statistics showed that several jobs had been lost with many sources of livelihoods significantly threatened due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oyetola, therefore, charged citizens and residents on the need to abide by all COVID-19 safety protocols and guidelines to prevent the spread of the second wave of the virus during the Easter celebration.

He also encouraged them to register and present themselves for vaccination, noting that it is safe.

He said “I congratulate our Christian brothers and sisters in the State of Osun, across the country and in the Diaspora, on the commemoration of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

“As a people, this season offers us the opportunity to reflect on the sacrificial death of Jesus Christ on the cross and his resurrection, and to put into practice the lessons of love, sacrifice, perseverance and humility, which He taught and exemplified.

“We must continue to stand together in peace and unity as one people irrespective of religion or social differences. Let us seize the occasion to be our brother’s keeper by reaching out to the less privileged amongst us.

“As a government, we won’t relent on our oars towards the progress of the State and the wellbeing of our people, especially the less privileged. To further demonstrate that we understand and feel the plight of our people, yesterday, I flagged off the Osun Food Support Scheme, which is part of our response to mitigating the debilitating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our vulnerable citizens.

“Under this Scheme, which will run till the end of our administration, beginning from this month, we will reach out to 30,000 poor and vulnerable citizens, including widows, youths, the aged and people living with disabilities in different parts of the State on a monthly basis

“This Support Scheme has been carefully calibrated in line with our Government’s policy of promoting Small and medium scale enterprises to boost the local economy. To this end, all food items to be distributed will be sourced locally to further encourage our local farmers and businesses”, Oyetola said.

