Dubai tourism, medical experts storm Nigeria

In a bold initiative to showcase its tourism potential and diversity of the city offerings to key travel partners, Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) has concluded plans to kick off its annual roadshow across key cities in Nigeria.

According to a statement from the Department, key cities picked in Nigeria for the event include the Federal Capital Territory Abuja on June 7; followed by Port Harcourt on June 9 and Lagos on June 14.

The Dubai Tourism department is being joined by 33 partners across hospitality, medical, and entertainment sectors to interact with key trade partners in Nigeria. Binbrek, Assistant Manager, International Relations (Africa) for Dubai Tourism said the roadshow is a promotional effort in showcasing Dubai’s ever-evolving tourism proposition to African tourists.

Experiencing strong growth in tourism numbers from Africa, Dubai Tourism is looking to sustain its momentum by strengthening relationships with all industry stakeholders in the region.

Binbrek said: “Nigeria is of significant importance to Dubai and we will continue strengthening our relationships and developing strategic activities in this fast growing market.

“The upcoming roadshow gives us the opportunity to reach out to all of our partners, to align on future trade opportunities and ensure Dubai continues to remain front of mind for Nigerian travellers.





“We will continue to be present throughout the year and aim to steadily increase the number of partners we bring with us each year to this landmark roadshow.”

The roadshow will highlight Dubai’s affordable experiences and the diversity of the city’s offerings to key travel partners in Nigeria. Things to be showcased at the roadshow, span across travel, accommodation, entertainment and citywide events, with a focus on family travel and medical tourism. Key elements of the event will include breakout network sessions, partner presentations, one-on-one meetings, and Medical facilities updates”, the statement noted.

He recalled that In 2019, Nigeria was one of Dubai’s ” top performing source markets with a year-on-year increase of 33% in visitor numbers, supported by the increase in seat capacity from Emirates Airline between Dubai and Nigeria in the summer.”