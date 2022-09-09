DSS recovers incriminating items, currencies from Mamu’s residence, office

The Department of State Services (DSS), on Thursday night, said that it had recovered several incriminating materials, including military accoutrements from the residence of the arrested Abuja-Kaduna train hostage negotiator, Alhaji Tukur Manu.

This was contained in a terse statement signed by its spokesperson, Dr Peter Afunanya.

The statement declared that with this development, Mamu would be charged in court.

So far, appropriate security agencies have executed valid search warrants on Mamu’s residence and office.

During the process, incriminating materials, including military accoutrements were recovered.

“Other items include large amounts in different currencies and denominations as well as financial transaction instruments.

While further investigations continue, Mamu will, sure, have a day in court”, the statement read.

Recall that Mr Mamu, who is the publisher of Desert Herald Newspaper in Kaduna was arrested and detained by the Egyptian police at the Cairo International Airport while awaiting a connecting flight to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

He was later released and was flown back to Nigeria, Wednesday morning and immediately arrested by the Service.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

PDP Crisis: Ayu Survives, Jibrin Resigns, Wabara Takes Over

NATIONAL chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu, on Thursday survived the orchestrated plot to oust him from office in the protracted faceoff between him and Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and other members of his bloc. But, the chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the party, Walid Jibrin, was a major casualty of the power game as a former president of the Senate, Senator Adolphus Wabara took over the seat…..

Exorbitant Air Tickets: 3 Million Jobs Threatened As Travel Agents Shut Down Offices

INDICATIONS have just emerged as to how some of the foreign airlines operating into Nigeria have continued to use the ongoing high season to exploit the Nigerian travelling public through exorbitant fares…





Seven Persons Critically Injured As 4-Storey Building Collapses In Ibadan

No fewer than seven persons have been reportedly injured after the collapse of an uncompleted five-storey hotel building in the early hours of Thursday in Ibadan….