No changes in PDP governors forum as Tambuwal remains boss

The chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors Forum (PDP-GF) and Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, has not resigned from his position.

Similarly, his Oyo State counterpart, Seyi Makinde, has not emerged as the new PDP-GF boss contrary to some reports.

The Director General of the forum, Hon. Cyril Maduanum confirmed in a statement that there has been no changes in the forum as the Sokoto governor has not vacated the post.

He maintained that the PDP governors are working behind the scene to resolve the current disagreements in the main opposition party.

“This is to inform the general public and stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party, that the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors Forum (PDP-GF), Rt Hon Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, CFR has not resigned as Chairman of the Forum contrary to some media reports.

“Members of the PDP Governors Forum are working behind the scenes to resolve all contending issues concerning the Party. To this end a meeting of the Forum will soon be convened,” the statement said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

PDP Crisis: Ayu Survives, Jibrin Resigns, Wabara Takes Over

NATIONAL chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu, on Thursday survived the orchestrated plot to oust him from office in the protracted faceoff between him and Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and other members of his bloc. But, the chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the party, Walid Jibrin, was a major casualty of the power game as a former president of the Senate, Senator Adolphus Wabara took over the seat…..

Exorbitant Air Tickets: 3 Million Jobs Threatened As Travel Agents Shut Down Offices

INDICATIONS have just emerged as to how some of the foreign airlines operating into Nigeria have continued to use the ongoing high season to exploit the Nigerian travelling public through exorbitant fares…

Seven Persons Critically Injured As 4-Storey Building Collapses In Ibadan

No fewer than seven persons have been reportedly injured after the collapse of an uncompleted five-storey hotel building in the early hours of Thursday in Ibadan….

40% Of Teachers Killed By Boko Haram Terrorists In North East ― Commission





Over 40 per cent of teachers in the North East have lost their lives to insurgency-related attacks, the Managing Director of the North East Development Commission (NEDC), Mohammed Alkali, has revealed…