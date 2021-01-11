DSS raises alarm over plot to incite religious violence in Sokoto, Kano, Kaduna, Lagos, Oyo, others

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Monday raised the alarm over the alleged plot by some elements working with external forces to incite religious violence across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the spokesperson of the service, Dr Peter Afunanya.

According to the statement, “the targeted states include Sokoto, Kano, Kaduna, Plateau, Rivers, Oyo, Lagos and those in the South East.”

DSS further revealed that “part of the plans is to cause inter-religious conflicts as well as use their foot soldiers to attack some worship centres, religious leaders, personalities, key and vulnerable points.”

It consequently advised the members of the public to be wary of these antics and shun all divisive tendencies aimed at inciting or setting them against one another.

DSS while pledging to collaborate with sister agencies to ensure that public order was maintained, warned those hatching the plots to desist from such in the interest of peace, security and development of the country.

It, however, advised law-abiding citizens (and residents) to report suspected breaches of peace around them to the nearest security agencies nearest to them.

