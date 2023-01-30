DSS nabs syndicates selling new naira notes

“…it was also established that some commercial bank officials are aiding the economic malfeasance”

The Department of State Services (DSS) has intercepted some members of organised syndicates involved in selling the newly redesigned naira notes.

According to a statement on Monday by DSS spokesperson, Dr Peter Afunanya, during its operations, it is also established that some Commercial Bank officials are aiding the economic malfeasance.

“The Department of State Services hereby informs the public that it has intercepted some members of organised syndicates involved in the sale of the new redesigned naira notes. In the course of its operations, in this regard in parts of the country, it was also established that some commercial bank officials are aiding the economic malfeasance.

“Consequently, the Service warns the currency racketeers to desist from this ignoble act. Appropriate regulatory authorities are, in this same vein, urged to step up monitoring and supervisory activities to expeditiously address the emerging trend.

“It should be noted that the Service has ordered its Commands and Formations to further ensure that all persons and groups engaged in the illegal sale of the notes are identified. Therefore, anyone with useful information relating to this is encouraged to pass the same to the relevant authorities,” the statement read.