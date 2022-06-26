Drama as ADC’s Tonte picks Tonto as running mate

There was drama on social media platform on Friday when controversial actress, Tonto Dikeh announced that she has emerged the running mate to the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Party (ADC) in Rivers State.

Tonto Instgram page had witnessed instant heavy likes and various comments as many of those who visited told the actress to get serious and focus on other things apart from drawing needless attention to herself.

Others were of the opinion that she could make a good running mate as she has always been involved in humanitarian services that may have prepared her for a higher calling just as other fans of the actress simply joked about her announcement.

The news which had been circulating on media platforms since Thursday was finally confirmed by Dikeh as she unveiled a poster of herself Tonte Ibraye, the governorship candidate of ADC, saying the time for women’s participation in active politics in the state has begun.

As fans and friends were wondering if it was another publicity stunt from the actress, Dikeh, a mother of one insisted that she was ready to test her popularity in politics as she praised Mr Ibaraye for making her his choice of running mate in the election.

The actress said the ADC would invest “massively in social protection” in Rivers State if they are elected.“We are looking forward to investing massively in social protection, creating a social value system for young people, increasing women inclusion in our governance system, supporting small businesses and strengthening our traditional institutions to be active players in the drive to bring sustainable development to the good people of Rivers State,” she said in her post.

Fans Ms Dikeh’s post on Instagram has garnered over 12, 000 likes and 1,700 comments from her fans who have been congratulating her for the nomination.

Mr Ibraye is the vice chairman of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), Abuja Chapter.

He emerged the governorship candidate of ADC on June 7 after securing 187 of the 188 votes.





YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

Continuous Voters Registration: Bauchi declares Monday public holiday

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

Continuous Voters Registration: Bauchi declares Monday public holiday

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…

Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba