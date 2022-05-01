Dr Olajumoke withdraws from House of Reps race, backs PDP consensus candidate

Ahead of the House of Representatives primary election of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State, one of the aspirants, Dr Olumide Olajumoke popularly known as Tokunbo has announced his intention to withdraw from the race while declaring his support for Mr Olayemi Busari.

The screening committee of PDP had last week declared Tokunbo fit and eligible and issued him an eligibility certificate to participate in the forthcoming primary election.

Tokunbo in a press statement that was made available to journalists explained that his service-oriented desire to represent Egbeda-Ona/Ara Federal Constituency followed extensive discussions with critical stakeholders and stalwarts of the PDP in Oyo State but said his withdrawal from the primary elections is a mark of respect for the governor of the state, Engineer Seyi Makinde.

A medical consultant and a fellow of West Africa College of Surgeons and National Postgraduate Medical College maintained that he jettisoned his ambition because of his belief in the supremacy of the party and in the spirit of fairness and unity.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Even though “I am very prepared and eminently equipped to provide purposeful leadership and aid the needed transformation in the Egbeda/Ona-Ara federal constituency, this difficult decision was in the overall interest of the party and borne out of respect for the PDP leadership, especially Governor Seyi Makinde.”

Tokunbo, a medical entrepreneur and CEO of Crystal Cross Specialist Hospitals stated: “In aligning myself with the wise counsel and informed views of our stakeholders and party leaders, especially our performing and people’s governor, Seyi Makinde, and in the interest of equity and justice, I hereby announce my withdrawal from the primary election.

“I, therefore, declare my support for Hon. Busari Olayemi who has been endorsed as a consensus candidate by the party leadership. Accordingly, I and my supporters within and outside the constituency will team up with Hon. Busari Olayemi and remain committed to the richly deserved re-election campaign of Governor Seyi Makinde.”

Dr Olajumoke is a scholar of note and a high-standing academic with over 30 publications in learned journals. He is a grassroots politician who is committed to the development of the Egbeda/Ona-Ara federal constituency and the people of Oyo State in general.