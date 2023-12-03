The Olowu of Kuta, HRM Oba Hameed Adekunle Oyelude Makama, CON, Tegbosun III, has cautioned mischief-makers to refrain from engaging in activities that cast aspersions on the Department of State Services (DSS) through baseless allegations and narratives capable of tarnishing the image of its officers and rank and file.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Olowu dismissed the circulating news claiming that the Director General of the DSS, Bichi, allegedly misappropriated funds meant for the payment of the N35,000 wage award approved by President Bola Tinubu, terming it not only unfounded but also ridiculous.

“It is a well-known fact that the salary and allowances of DSS personnel are distinct and cannot be fully categorized as those of civil servants due to the essential nature of their services. The intention of the purveyors of this fake news is evidently to create disaffection between the officers and the DG,” stated Olowu.

He further emphasised that the appointment of the DSS DG is within the prerogative of the President, and it is crucial to prioritise the country’s security during these challenging times. Olowu urged everyone to demonstrate patriotism and discouraged those behind the malicious scheme.

“With the little we know about the service, ‘BICHI’ does not take the welfare packages of officers and personnel for granted. That’s why many operatives and stakeholders wish for President Tinubu’s continuous retention of the DG. This narrative is dead on arrival, as the Service has been enjoying various packages even before President Tinubu came on board.

“We have strong confidence in the pedigree of DG Yusufu Magaji Bichi, and the morale of the service personnel and officers is as high as their patriotic zeal,” he added.

