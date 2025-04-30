Don’t let tech kill reading — CITAD advocates balanced learning in digital age

The Executive Director of the Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD), Malam Yunusa Zakaria, has stressed the need for Nigerian youths and students to revive their interest in reading, stating that books still play a role in shaping minds and improving the country’s education system—despite the rise of digital media.

Making this known, at a symposium in Kano themed “Crisis of Standards, Decline of Reading Culture, and the Challenges of Publishing in the Digital Era: The Place of Books in the Restoration and Transformation of Our Education Sector,” Malam Ya’u, who also doubled as Managing Consultant of Fombina Imprints, said the reading habit should not be allowed to disappear.

While speaking on his behalf at the occasion, Mr Isa Garba, said “We must not allow the digital era to swallow the reading culture. Technology should be a bridge, not a barrier, to learning. Our youths must be guided to see that the phone in their hands is also a library, not just a source of entertainment.”

“Books shape values, guide the conscience and prepare young minds for leadership. This is why we deliberately chose to mark World Book Day with young people—to reconnect them with the written word,” he said.

Malam Ya’u also supported a mixed approach to reading. “Both printed and digital books have a place in our learning journey. What matters is the quality of content. If we want a different Nigeria, we must cultivate minds through deep, reflective reading—whether on paper or screen.”

The event included panel discussions and a display by local bookshops. Speakers from publishing, academia, and literacy groups discussed the decline in reading and the need to support local publishing as part of efforts to address issues in the education system.

While panellists noted a lack of interest in reading among youths, pointing to reduced attention spans and increased screen use. They called for efforts by families, schools, and the government to make books more available and attractive.

Students from Kano schools who attended the event shared their reactions. “It reminded me of why I used to love reading. I’m now motivated to make time for books again,” said Fatima Sani, a secondary school student.

World Book Day was established by UNESCO in 1995 to encourage reading and highlight the importance of books in education and development.

