Eco-Move: Lagos connecting communities via safe public transportation options —Govt

The Lagos State Government has intensified its campaign for a greener and healthier city through Eco-Move Lagos, an initiative aimed at promoting sustainable transportation, reducing emissions, and encouraging public participation in creating an eco-friendly environment.

The Senior Special Assistant on Transportation to the Lagos State Governor, Honourable Toyin Aremu, made this known at a conference held in Ikeja, Lagos, on Tuesday.

He emphasized the importance of connecting communities through clean and safe public transportation options, including the Blue Line, Red Line, ferries, and extensive terminals across the state.

“Eco-Move Lagos is about connecting communities, reducing emissions, and highlighting the role of public transportation in sustainable growth,” Aremu said.

“We want people to embrace public transportation because it is safer, more reliable, and better for the environment,” he added.

The event, themed “Connecting Communities, Reducing Emissions,” brought together experts, policymakers, and stakeholders committed to reimagining the city’s mobility landscape.

The week-long Eco-Move initiative, which runs from April 24 to 30, is a flagship project under Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s THEMES+ Agenda, aimed at promoting eco-friendly transportation systems through a blend of road, rail, and waterway infrastructure.

Aremu painted a vivid picture of a future Lagos:

“Close your eyes and imagine Lagos in 2030—a city with fresh air, electric BRTs, and communities connected by clean, safe public transport. This is not a dream; it is our shared vision brought to life by Eco-Move Lagos 2025.”

The Eco-Move campaign aims to build lasting public awareness around the shared responsibility of protecting the environment.

“This can’t be left to government alone. Everyone must contribute—drivers, conductors, commuters, mechanics, and citizens,” Aremu added.

As Lagos positions itself as Africa’s second-largest economy, the state hopes to lead the continent in clean urban mobility.

“Imagine, in 2030, a fresh, emission-free Lagos where we live longer, healthier lives. That’s what we are working towards,” Aremu concluded.

Delivering a keynote address at the conference was Prof. Iyiola Oni, a renowned Professor of Geography at Lagos State University (LASU), who emphasized the urgent need to transition from fossil fuels to cleaner alternatives.

“CNG and electric buses can drastically reduce emissions per trip. These technologies are not optional—they are essential for public health, productivity, and social inclusion.”

He praised the state’s initiatives, including the BRT expansion and Lagos Rail Mass Transit, while calling for policy consistency, better funding, and strong public engagement.

Also speaking at the event, Hon. Kehinde Ajobiewe, Ekiti State Commissioner for Transportation, described the initiative as a “laudable programme” aligned with Ekiti’s own clean energy goals:

“We are embracing electric tricycles and planning vehicle conversions to CNG. It’s not just good policy—it’s necessary for our health and environment.”

Ajobiewe emphasised regional collaboration and commended the Federal Government’s support for the CNG transition.

The conference reinforced the need for synergy between government, stakeholders, and citizens. Public transport usage, infrastructure protection, emissions reduction, and cleaner vehicle standards were all highlighted as vital components of Lagos’s sustainable future.

The Eco-Move Lagos 2025 campaign continues through April 30 with further stakeholder engagements and a final community activation to conclude the program.