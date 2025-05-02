Ex-council chairperson murdered in Bauchi

A prominent politician and traditional titleholder in Bauchi, Hon. Isah Muhammad (Dangaladiman Jama’are), has been gruesomely murdered by individuals believed to be assassins.

He was reportedly killed when the assailants stormed his residence in the Fadaman Mada area of Bauchi metropolis late Thursday night and attacked him with dangerous weapons, inflicting grievous injuries that led to his instant death.

It was also reported that two of his sons were injured during the attack and are now critically ill, receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit of a hospital.

Hon. Isah Muhammad, popularly known as Dan Galadiman Jama’are, was a former elected Chairperson of Jama’are Local Government Council and one of the most respected traditional titleholders in the Jama’are Emirate.

Details of the incident were still sketchy, as no one could be reached for comments except for an individual who briefly shared the story with Tribune Online on Friday.

While confirming the incident, the State Police Command described it as a case of culpable homicide and announced the arrest of one suspect in connection with the gruesome killing of the former LG Chairperson.

According to the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil:

“In the early morning of 2nd May 2025, at about 04:03 hours, the Police Command received a distress call from a good Samaritan regarding an incident involving an attack by a group of youths in Fadaman Mada, located behind Government Girls Secondary School, Bauchi.”

He added, “In response, a dedicated team of officers was dispatched to the scene. They found Isah Muhammad Wabi, a 66-year-old former Chairman of Jama’are LGA, in critical condition due to injuries sustained in the attack.”

He was promptly evacuated to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, Bauchi, for urgent medical attention.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was allegedly attacked by acquaintances of his son, Abdulgafar Isa Mohammed, aged 24.

The investigation suggests that Ahmad Abdulkadir, also known as Abba, and Faruk Malami, referred to as Ajebo, entered the home around 03:00 hours and conspired to assault the late Wabi, who sustained multiple stab wounds to the neck.

In a related development, one of the suspects, Ajebo, was found unconscious at the scene, likely due to a retaliatory attack by an enraged individual.

He was also taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Abdulgafar Isa Mohammed has been taken into custody for questioning and is cooperating with the authorities, providing valuable information.

The Command is conducting a thorough investigation to uncover the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate incident and ensure that all responsible parties are brought to justice.

The Commissioner of Police, Bauchi State Command, Sani-Omolori Aliyu, visited the residence of the deceased, extended condolences to the bereaved families, and assured them that the investigation would be diligently pursued to apprehend all those responsible for the heinous act.