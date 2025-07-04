Don’t entrust ADC promoters into power – Segun Showunmi tells Nigerians

The Chief Convener and Promoter of The Alternative, Segun Showunmi, has advised Nigerians not to entrust the future of the country into the hands of the promoters of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

He said it would be a waste of time for Nigerians to give them power, adding that the country needs reorientation and a change of attitude towards voting and the electoral process as the election year approaches.

Showunmi stated this in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, on Thursday at the Southwest Town Hall meeting of The Alternative, stressing that Nigerians must put politicians on their toes to do the right thing.

“In the meantime, we may not know who can to be fit in, but we know these ones can not do anything. It will be a waste of everybody’s time even if they try it,” he said.

He also described the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as a coalition of commotion, confusion, and corruption.

It will be recalled that notable Nigerian politicians such as former Senate President David Mark, former Governor of Osun State, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, among others, came together and adopted the party with the intention of unseating the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from power in 2027.

He said, “It’s the right of politicians to do whatever they want to do, but it’s the duty of citizens to look at them and say, you have done this kind of trick one time too many.

“That party, the ADC, has been in existence for some time. Some of our people have been there, and they even have contested issue around their Chairmanship.

“Yet, today, you have left your own party, and you have rushed in there. If you go there quietly like decent people so that you don’t carry the same character you had in your party to destroy your party into a new forum, people would have respected you.

“But what are you doing? You’re huffing and puffing as if the party does not have members before. Who will follow such people?

“So, when people ask me what I have to say about the coalition or whatever they call it? I will just say, the merry-go-round of the musical chair they have been doing since 1992 did not work for them and will not work now.”

Showunmi, who is a chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), said The Alternative was created to deepen Nigerian democracy.

He said the movement was set up to tackle issues such as voter apathy, vote-buying, and division among Nigerians, emphasising the need to present credible and qualified aspirants as the country’s leaders.

The Public Secretary of the Labour Party (LP), Abayomi Arabambi, said Nigeria needs a coalition driven by progressive-mindedness, stating that Nigerians must reject the repackaging of “political despots” as saviours.

“We must all come together to salvage the country,” he said.

