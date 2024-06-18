A 72-year-old woman, Azụka Obi, has begged the Anambra State governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo to spare her family’s eight-bedroom apartment from demolition in the ongoing dualisation of the Amawbia/Agulu/Nanka/Ekwulobia/Uga/Akokwa road.

With a quivering voice and a heart full of sorrow, Mrs Obi pleaded with the governor to consider the devastating impact demolishing her home will caused her family.

”We have nowhere else to go. This house is our only shelter, our heritage and our legacy,” she lamented.

Obi’s eyes welled up with tears as she recounted the memories attached to the property, which had been in their family for decades.

“We built this house with our sweat and tears. It is the fruit of our labour and it is all we have left.”

“Losing our home is not only a financial burden but an emotional blow to the family. Where will we go? How will we survive? We are not against the dualisation project, but we implore the government to consider our plight and find an alternative solution,” the woman added.

The elderly woman’s plea has struck a chord with the community, who are rallying round her and other affected property owners.

“We understand the need for development, but we also believe that it should not come at the cost of displacing families and destroying their livelihoods,” said a neighbour.

As the fate of Obi’s family house hangs, the community is urging the government to show compassion and find a solution that balances progress with the welfare of its citizens.

“The demolition of her property will not only leave her family homeless but also erase part of their history and identity.

“We are begging the government to spare our home, our heritage and our future,” Obi said.

Meanwhile, an in-law to the family, Professor Levi Ezeaku, has appealed to the government to consider the Nkwo Agulu alternative Amawbia-Agulu route, which, according to him, is not only a federal road, but had been the original route in the master plan.

“Besides, there are five villages on the route while the Agulu lake route is only one village and the people of the five villages want the road dualisation pass through their area.

“However, if the only option remains the demolition, we should be adequately compensated so we are not rendered homeless,” Ezeaku said.

Leadership of Agulu People’s Union had earlier assured those affected by the dualisation plans that all hopes were not lost in the process.

The Public Relations Officer of the community, Chinazo Onwuazombe, said efforts were on to reduce hardship on the victims of the road dualisation

He urged those from Agulu whose properties were marked for removal on the road to make available four passport photograph each and means of identification for necessary documentations.

