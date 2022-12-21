Don’t bring medical profession into disrepute, doctors told

Medical doctors have been advised not to act in a manner that tends to bring the medical profession into public disrepute, such as not being in their duty posts because of pursuit of their private practice.

The Delta State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mordi Ononye gave the advice in Asaba, when the President, Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) and members of the National Executive Council (NEC) paid him a courtesy visit in his office.

Doctors, the commissioner said, should rather uphold the hippocratic oath they swore to, which spell out their professional conduct and obligations as doctors that they treat the sick to the best of their ability.

He said that some deaths recorded in hospitals could have been prevented only if doctors had been a little bit more attentive to the care of their patients and called for more commitment on their part.

Ononye requested the professionals to use their position to help recommend capable hands to run the state’s newly-built medical facilities, Mother and Child Centre and the Advance Medical Diagnostic Centre at Owa-Alero in Ika North-East Local Government Area of the state.

He described as unacceptable the situation where commissioners for health in some states are not medical doctors and urged them to properly position themselves to take charge wherever they find themselves.

Earlier, President, Nigerian Medical Association, Dr. Uche Ojinmah, said they were in Delta State for the national executive committee meeting, hosted by the state government.





He commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for the assistance he has always given to the state’s NMA and its activities and the role he also played which led to health bills passed during his stay at the Senate.