Don’t be certificate carriers, embrace professionalism, new technology, ANAN tells members

The national president and chairman of the council of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN), Professor Benjamin Chuks Osisioma, has enjoined accounting students in Nigeria to go the extra mile in ensuring that they attain the required level of professionalism.

Prof. Osisioma explained that there are many ‘certificates carriers,’ who are not employable in the field of accountancy because they don’t have the up-to-date skills.

He also enjoined them to embrace training that could retrain; re-skill, re-equip as well as pass them through the grill in order to ensure that what they had learnt in the classroom is effectively put to practice at the labour market.

The President gave the assertions in Ibadan during the fourth session of 2022 Mandatory Continuing Professional Development (MCPD) programme with the theme ’Technology Impact on Accounting practices,’ held at Jogor Centre, Liberty Road, Ibadan, from July 18 to July 20.

He stated that the training programme which had participants from across the nation is a statutory training programme for both old and new accountants which are required to attend at least once in a year at any geopolitical zone of their choice to equip themselves professionally.

“At our college in Jos we take pains to ensure that we professionalise our students, so that they can understand what the world of work requires. We have accounting laboratories where we domesticate a workplace in an enclosure to showcase to them what professional services are all about, so that they can posses the skills that will transform them into change agents in the society,” the president said.

He encouraged participants who were inducted into the accountancy profession at a brief ceremony on the second day of the event to embrace and always exude the three core attributes of a professional accountant: competence, discipline and integrity and not to desist from being people who just have the price and not the right skills and knowledge.

The Oyo State chairman, ANAN, Professor Oyelakin Awobode, challenged participants at the training programme to come out of the woods and flow with the current dictates of the challenges that were occasioned by the prevalence of Covid-19 pandemic.

He called their attention to the need to acquire and develop digital skills in providing valuable financial advisory services to organisations and clients.

“The era of ordinary bookkeeping and ledger is gone. Any accountant who fails to upscale his/her skill is likely to be replaced in this digital age, where a new era has been birthed with the emergence of a cyber-physical system which has enabled connectivity of people and machines,” Awobode said.

He thanked the state governor, Engr Seyi Makinde for his support to the association in the state, generosity in hosting the delegation of ANAN in his office and fourth session of 2022 MCPD programme and for placing premium on professionalism in the state of which ANAN is not left out.

Makinde, represented by the state accountant general, Dr Gafar Bello, said that “the need for continuous training and retraining of the accountants cannot be overemphasised as the environment within which they operate continually change due to the impact of technology, human and environment challenge.”

Speaking at the event, the CEO of ANAN, Dr KayodeFasua noted that to remain relevant in today’s world of e-education, e-banking, ecommerce, e-government, among others, a digital strategy in accounting is especially important, hence the accounting and finance disciplines cannot be left out.

Delivering a paper on the topic: ‘Accountants of the Future: Understanding Accounting Data and Analysis, Mrs Abosede Famuyiwa, noted that “the narratives of accounting processes are changing, it’s no longer business as usual and that professional accountants and organization need to brace up to flow with the trend of things so as to remain relevant.”





Also speaking on the topic, ‘Understanding the Impact of Technology on Accounting Practices,’ Dr Nurudeen Abba, charged participants on the advantages of the new technology to improve their performance and efficiency, saying “accountants must abreast with technology development so as to fully take advantage of it and reap the most benefit and be more knowledgeable of new technologies that could improve their work..

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘39.6 percent of unmarried university students use sexual performance-enhancing drugs’

EXPERTS say that the use of sexual performance-enhancing drugs is an emerging public health issue that requires a university-wide health advocacy campaign to stop among unmarried students in Nigerian universities…

Tips on building a happy and healthy relationship

Building a happy relationship entails setting certain relationship goals. These goals revitalise your relationship and also help you spice things up. You might be surprised that these little efforts can go a long way in helping you build a better and outstanding relationship…

Safety precautions to observe at the airport

In order for you not to fall victim of criminal elements who disguise as fellow passengers or dishonest airport staff, here are safety precautions you should observe when next you visit the airport…