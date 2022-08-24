Don Jazzy unveils new artiste Bayanni to Mavin Records

The Chief Executive Officer of Mavin Records, Michael Collins Ajereh, known professionally as Don Jazzy, has unveiled a new artiste, Bayanni, as the newest addition to the music record label.

The music producer took to his verified Twitter account on Tuesday to share a video of the new act. The video which documents some of the freestyles done in the past by the new act also featured Popular skit-makers, Sabinus, Brainjotter and the Mavin boss himself.

Captioning the announcement video, Don Jazzy wrote, “It’s that time again when we bring to you another young talent from the Mavin Academy. Meet BAYANNI. He has gone through a series of defining moments and is ready to be unveiled to the world. Pls Welcome @itsbayanni , the newest MAVIN.”

Acknowledging the welcome, the new artiste, Bayanni, took to his Twitter handle to announce himself as the newest member of the Mavin family and appreciate Don Jazzy for the opportunity given to him.

“Lonely nights, dark mornings, waiting for the sun to shine on me while posting my freestyles back in 2016. Then I got a DM in 2019 from someone I respect so much. @DONJAZZY thank you for giving me this opportunity. Sit back, as I take you on this journey. I’m ready, ARE YOU?” He posted.

Reacting to the announcement, multiple award-winning Afrobeats artiste, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido took to his Twitter page to congratulate the Mavin’s newest signee.

“So happy for him …. ❤️👍 God bless u don baba” he posted.

Bayanni who is an Alumni of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), will be joining the rich team of Mavin music which is comprised of multiple talented artistes such as Don Jazzy himself, Rema, Ayra Starr, Ladipoe, Crayon, Boy spice and Magixx.