Don charges accountants on professional ethics

Professor Sunday Owolabi, the Provost of the College of Social and Management Science of Bowen University, has urged Accountants to hold on to their professional ethics, he stated this during the 2021 International Conference on Accounting and Finance (ICAF) organised by the Accounting and Finance Programme of the University.

The University don urged members of the accounting profession to protect their integrity especially now that corruption is the common language in our society. To rid society of corruption and other vices, he advised accountants and finance officers to be ready to collaborate with other professionals in the field.

Dr Ezekiel Oyerogba, the Chair of the Conference Steering Committee, earlier in his address said the theme of the conference ‘’Accounting and Finance profession – fostering sustainability initiatives’’ is not only relevant but timely as sustainability is one of the realities confronting the global economy now because COVID-19 pandemic has cut down significantly on the operations of many companies leading to decrease in revenue.

According to Dr Oyerogba, 53 papers were accepted for presentation in the conference covering virtually all important aspects in the accounting and finance discipline.

The keynote speaker at the conference, Professor Muhammed Akaro Mainoma who was the former Vice-Chancellor of Nasarawa State University, Keffi and the former President, Association of National Accountants (ANAN) in his paper titled ‘’Understanding our time: How sustainability is changing our understanding’’, sees sustainability as a concept that is changing perceptions of myriad of issues around economy, social justice and the environment.

Professor Mainoma said that the need to appreciate sustainability is necessitated by the various challenges being faced in the areas of increasing poverty, unemployment, income inequality, political unrest, global health threats, humanitarian crises, terrorism, racism, depletion of natural resources, and climate change which have negatively affected our economy. He concluded by urging all to see sustainability from a broad perspective, away from a simple environmental issue but a blend of economic, social and environmental issues while improving and extending the current state of things for future generations using a long-term thinking approach.

Professor Joshua Ogunwole, the Vice-Chancellor of Bowen University, Iwo, who was represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Professor Oluwatosin Atobatele while declaring the conference open congratulated the organisers for the 2021 edition. He wished them a successful deliberation.

Other dignitaries in attendance were Professor Solabomi Ajibolade, Head, Department of Accounting, University of Lagos; Professor R.O. Salawu, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife; Professor Kighir Emmanuel, Federal University, Dutse-ma; Mr Emmanuel Adegun, Adeleke University, Ede; Professor Olayinka Adenikinju and others.

