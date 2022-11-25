How to protect your eyes from blue light

This generation consists of individuals who spend a higher percentage of their time on digital devices either because of their kind of work or for leisure.

As much as we all enjoy using digital devices such as our smartphones, computers, iPads and so on, it is important we also take note of the danger we might be exposing ourselves to because of the blue light emitted from these devices.

All digital devices emit something called “blue light,” a low wavelength, high energy light that has the potential to damage the eyes over the long run.

Blue light in and of itself is not all bad as it can boost alertness and mood, supports cognitive function and memory and helps to regulate the body’s natural sleep cycle (circadian rhythm).

According to preventblindness.org, the problem associated with the “blue light” is that overexposure can lead to things like digital eyestrain (computer vision syndrome) and retinal cell damage (which can increase the risk for issues like macular degeneration).

Since digital devices play an integral role in our lives, it is unrealistic to suggest that we avoid them entirely, however, discussed in this article is all you need to know about blue light, the ways it can damage your eyes, means of exposure and ways to protect your eyes from the dangers associated with blue light.

What is blue light?

According to preventblindness.org, sunlight is made up of red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo and violet light; when combined, it becomes the white light we see.

Each of these has a different energy and wavelength. Rays on the red end have longer wavelengths and less energy. On the other end, blue rays have shorter wavelengths and more energy. Light that looks white can have a large blue component, which can expose the eye to a higher amount of wavelength from the blue end of the spectrum.

Means of exposure to blue light

The greatest source of blue light is sunlight. In addition, there are many other sources and include:

Fluorescent light CFL (compact fluorescent light) bulbs LED light Flat-screen LED televisions Computer monitors, smartphones, and tablet screens

How exposure to blue light affects the eyes

Almost all visible blue light passes through the cornea and lens and reaches the retina. This light may affect vision and prematurely age the eyes. Early research shows that too much exposure to blue light could lead to:





Digital eyestrain

Blue light from computer screens and digital devices can decrease contrast, leading to digital eyestrain.

Fatigue, dry eyes, bad lighting, or how you sit in front of the computer can cause eyestrain.

Symptoms of eyestrain include sore or irritated eyes and difficulty focusing.

Retina damage

Studies suggest that continued exposure to blue light over time could lead to damaged retinal cells. This can cause vision problems like age-related macular degeneration

Ways to protect yourself against blue light eye damage

1. Reduce your screen time

According to bettervisionguide.com, the simplest way to help prevent overexposure to digital blue light is by managing the time spent using them.

Ensure you take regular breaks away from the screen.

One easy method is to employ the 20-20-20 rule. Every 20 minutes, take a break from your computer to look at something 20 feet away for a minimum of 20 seconds. This technique can help you avoid eye strain, and serves as a regular reminder to be conscious of blue light exposure.

2. Make use of screen filter

Another way to protect your eyes from overexposure to blue light is through the use of screen filters.

To help limit your eyes’ exposure to digital blue light, apply a special screen filter to the front of your digital devices. Screen filters are available for smartphones, tablets, and computer screens.

They help absorb and decrease the amount of blue light given off from your digital devices that could reach the retina in your eyes.

3. Make use of computer glasses

Sometimes taking frequent breaks from your computer may not be sufficient to prevent eye strain.

According to bettervisionguide.com, if your eyes are particularly sensitive, or if you spend exceedingly long hours working on computers, consider investing in a pair of computer glasses.

Their yellow-tinted lenses block harmful blue light and minimize digital eye strain.

Also, if the pair of glasses is properly prescribed for the exact working distance, this can help to relax the eyes while working and reduce eye strain.

4. Get anti-reflective lens

Anti-reflective lens coatings are specific coatings designed to decrease the amount of reflective light in your lenses. These coatings can be applied to the back, front, or both sides of your lenses to control the amount of light that enters your eyes.

In order to protect your eyes from blue light, you should consider getting an anti-reflective lens that reduces glare, increases contrast, and also blocks blue light from the sun and digital devices.

The eye is the light of the body; when something goes wrong with the eyes, the body is thrown into total darkness. Do your best to protect your eyes from blue light.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE