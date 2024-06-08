NEA award-winning disc jockey, Gavaar Olatunbosun popularly known as DJ Gavpop is set to hold the 6th edition of his annual rave, Party Invasion.

At a recent conference in Ibadan, the turntable wizard hinted that this explosive edition of his Party Invasion is tagged ‘The Game Changer’ while giving details of the event that is lined with attractions like games, party costumes, props, guest artistes, live performances, binge drinking, twerk challenges and many more.

Scheduled to support the Party Invasion is an exceptional line-up of DJs and hype men from across the country in a contest that has never been witnessed in Ibadan.

Billed for Monday, June 17, 2024 at the prestigious Jogor Centre, it’s a predicition of excitement for fun-seekers as it climaxes with the activities of the Ileya festival.

The host, DJ Gavpop dropped the news that the Party Invasion has been nominated as one of the biggest youth gatherings in Nigeria by Events.com.

ALSO READ: Why I don’t believe in having girlfriend — Layi Wasabi