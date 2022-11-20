DJ Cuppy now engaged to British Boxer, Ryan Taylor

Popular Nigerian disk jockey, Florence Otedola, known professionally as DJ Cuppy is officially off the market after saying yes to the marriage proposal of a British boxer, Ryan Taylor.

In a now-viral video shared by Dammiedammie35 on Twitter, the daughter of Nigerian business mogul, Femi Otedola seemed to have been caught off guard when Ryan Taylor approached and went on his knees to ask for her hand in marriage.

The obviously excited DJ Cuppy said yes to the marriage proposal after which the couple shared a passionate hug and kiss while the DJ of the event played ‘Marry You’, a song by Bruno Mars in the background.

Some Nigerians have, as usual, taken to social media to react to the development.

A Twitter user @SirDavid bent tweeted, “DJ Cuppy ignored all the people trolling her about how old she was getting and still staying in her father’s house, and made her silent moves. She knew how controversial her relationship would have been if she brought it online. A very wise girl in my opinion. Congratulations.”

Another user, @ OlisaOsega , wrote “I just woke up and saw that DJ Cuppy is now engaged. This was someone who has always claimed to be single here. Lmao not everyone who tweets “God when” here is actually single. Some people are in a sweet relationship and are ‘God whening’ with you. Congratulations to Cuppy.”

DJ Cuppy is however not the first Otedola daughter to get an engagement ring this year. Her younger sister, Temi Otedola was earlier this year engaged to popular singer, Mr Eazi.