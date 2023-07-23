The Management of the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan has insisted that it has no recruitment plan, nor engaged any agency for such, and, therefore, advised the public to disregard advertisements being circulated on social media.

The Public Relations Office, (PRO) Funni Adetuyibi as saying that the hospital has neither placed any advertisement for employment nor engaged the services of any agency for the purpose of recruitment for jobs on behalf of the hospital.

The statement read, ”The attention of the management of the University College Hospital, Ibadan, has been drawn to a purported advertisement for employment published through an unauthorised website on behalf of the hospital.

“We wish to state in unambiguous terms that the hospital has neither placed any advertisement for employment nor engaged the services of any agency for the purpose of recruitment for jobs on behalf of the hospital.

“The general public is hereby advised to ignore the advertisement. Anyone dealing with the purported advertisers does so at their own risk. The hospital will not be liable for any consequences arising from this unauthorised advertisement.

“The UCH has recognised formal channels for placement of advertisements through national dailies and its website.”

