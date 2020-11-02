Disbanding Nigeria will not solve the problem

THE decadent and ineptitude reasoning of some people is appalling as much as it is disheartening. If at this juncture people are clamouring for a division of the nation on the basis of ethnicity and religion then God help us. A broom is a contraption of different stalks each slightly contrasting in size, height, density and volume all banded together for the same purpose and the same goal which is to sweep dirt away.

Just 50 years back Nigerians who were of a lesser technological capacity and scientific experience or social exposure saw that only in unity could the people of any geographic location achieve the lofty heights of greatness any nation can aspire for. How then in all decency and moral evaluation does anyone come up with this constant misconstrued belief that a disbanded Nigeria will solve the more glaring problems of illiteracy, corruption, insecurity, lack of infrastructure in all areas such as health, roads, robberies, kidnappings and other ills? Gross insensitivity to our brothers and sisters is by far a more dangerous pragmatic problem than to divide the nation along ethnic lines.

If there’s ever a civil war in Nigeria again nobody will ever sleep well in any part of the country because it will turn to an animal jungle engagement whereby the ideology of the war will be purely survival and nothing more. There will be no central government or leadership, but lynching, burning, destruction and chaos everywhere. Those people who stole your wealth will fly out and live forever as kings in Europe and the United States in peace while your generations will remain enslaved to the rest of the world wherever they run to. Hold yourselves responsible for your plight and then maybe you will now discover a way to reorient your progressive compass.