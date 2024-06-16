A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former commissioner in the state, Mr. Victor Enoghama, on Sunday said that the gale of defections in the two major political parties, the PDP and the All Progressives Congress (APC), would not in any way determine the outcome of the September 21, 2024, governorship election in the state.

This was just as the politician ruled out the influence of what is known in the political parlance as “federal might”, a euphemism for political underhand, saying that the antecedents of the political parties and the candidates running in the election would determine who would win the election.

Enoghama, who served as Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and also Commissioner for Transport, in the administration of Comrade Adams Oshimhole, however, said that with the situation on the ground in the state, the PDP would coast home to victory at the end of the poll in September.

In a statement he endorsed in Benin City, the state capital, copies of which were given to journalists, Enoghama noted that while the PDP was busy selling it’s candidate and party programmes to the electorate, it’s major challenger, the APC, was relying “on federal might amd the deflection of disgruntled politicians as a tool for wrestling power.”

According to him, the PDP and it’s candidate, Asuen Ighodalo, would leverage on the sterling performance of the incumbent Governor Godwin Obaseki “to harvest as many votes as possible “, assuring that the influence of the PDP’s deputy governorship candidate, Mr. Osarodion Ogie, which he snowed cuts across all political divides in the state would swing the pendulum of victory the PDP way.

The statement reads in parts:

“The race for Osadebe Avenue has begun in full swing with the Edo State governorship election slated for September 21st, 2024.

“The dominant political parties, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the Labour Party (LP) and the All Progressive Congress (APC) have thrown their hearts into the ring. Each Party and their candidates are employing every tactic to woo the electorate since democracy is a system of government that is anchored on numbers.

“However, while the PDP and its candidates are deploying the conventional strategies to harvest the majority of votes come September, by reaching out to the electorate and selling their manifesto to the people, their counterparts especially the APC are relying on the federal might, and the defection of disgruntled politicians as a tool for wrestling power.

“The PDP and its candidates (Dr. Asue Ighodaro and Barr. Osarodion Ogie), no doubt, will leverage on the sterling performance of Governor Godwin Obaseki to harvest as many votes as possible. Governor Obaseki has been described as the best governor in Nigeria by many and in different fora. And, Edo people are looking forward to a successor that will improve on the Obaseki’s achievements.” He noted

Enoghama added that another advantage the PDP candidates would have “are their capacity, experiences, and credentials which stand them miles apart with their opponents.

On the other hand, it is a tale of disappointment for the APC and its candidates.

“Over burdened by the baggage of bad fate occasioned by the harsh economic policies of the APC-led Federal Government, the party and its candidates in Edo State have resorted to “federal might” and the reception of disgruntled PDP members into their fold. What the APC does not understand is the fact that only 20% of politicians constitute the electorate .

“The remaining 80 percent is the real voters who will be going to the polls to vent their anger on the APC over the untold harsh it has subjected them to. And this again leads one to question the characters of the decampees.

From Edo North to Central and to Edo South, the list of defectors is replete with names whose motives are either propelled by greed or entitlement mentality. These are characters whose disagreements with the party and the governor are not people-centered but self-serving.” He submitted.

The PDP chieftain assured that as the countdown for the Edo State governorship election began, “the performance of the ruling PDP in the state, the experiences, capacity and credentials of its candidates will attract the needed votes for the PDP candidates to achieve victory and consolidate on the achievements of governor Obaseki.”