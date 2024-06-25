The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, has said that his office is on course to digitise its records to promote efficiency in service delivery in line with the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2021-2025 (FCSSIP 2021-2025).

He made the disclosure at a five-day workshop on records management and the automated work process (paperless) office for directors in OSGF in Abuja, Segun Imohiosen, Director, Information & Public Relations, stated in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Akume, who was represented at the workshop by the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office in OSGF, Dr Nnamdi Maurice Mbaeri, stressed the commitment of the Office to fully migrate from analogue to digital processes in monitoring and coordinating the implementation of the government’s policies and programmes through the deployment of Enterprise Content Management (ECM).

He said: “As management staff in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation charged with the responsibility of monitoring and coordinating the implementation of government policies and programmes, we cannot afford to be left behind in the use of technology by not migrating from analogue to digital processes in our operations.

“I am glad to know that our data centre is almost fully in place, and the deployment of the ECM solution in our various offices for the commencement of automating our work processes will go live in no distant time.”.

Sen. Akume reaffirmed that the 5-day workshop will acquaint the management staff with the understanding and application of digital means to create, store, manage, and share documents, so as to reduce the use of paper and ensure that records and memos are treated in real-time.

In her remarks, the Consultant for the Workshop and the Managing Director of XEM Consultants Ltd., Dr Eugenia Ndukwe, said that the essence of the workshop is to equip and upscale the skills of the management staff on the automation of record processes in line with the policy of the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

Speaking on behalf of the participants at the workshop, the Director of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in OSGF, Wasa Isa Francis, said that the workshop on the digitization of records is in line with the directive of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation for full digitization of all processes in Ministries, Departments, and Agencies by 2025.

He added that the training for the management staff of OSGF is important because they are the drivers of change who would ensure the implementation of the ECM in the office.

