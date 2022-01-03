Devon King’s deepens family bonding in new TVC

DEVON King’s, one of the brands in the PZ Wilmar’s portfolio, has announced the unveiling of a new television commercial aimed at showcasing the importance of family bonding.

Unveiling the TVC at an event, tagged “King’s Fest”, and hosted by the brand, the Head of Marketing for PZ Wilmar, Chioma Mbanugo, explained that the event was organized to promote and celebrate the joy of family bonding amongst its consumers.

She described the TVC as part of activities aimed at marking the event, bringing families together during the Yuletide season and also creating memorable moments with family and friends.

“This event has been organised for our consumers, in the spirit of the season to come celebrate with their loved ones and create fun memories they’ll carry on for a lifetime. Christmas really brings us more opportunity to bond with family members and that’s the Brand’s goal,” Mbanugo stated.

Category and Brand Manager for PZ Wilmar Ltd, Oluwatoyin Popoola-Dania, emphasised the uniqueness of Devon King’s in cooking meals and how the product had helped in creating magical bonding moments for families.

She further stressed that the event was aimed at helping families unwind from year-long activities.

“King’s Fest is targeted at bringing families together to unwind even as they get into the yuletide season. The year has been a tough one for everyone, given the pandemic but regardless of everything, it’s time to share beautiful moments of bonding together,” she added.