Development shifts to Asaba sattelite town

Attention is being shifted to satellite communities around Asaba capital territory for development by the Delta State government following the overflow of population in the state capital.

The communities include Ogwashi-Uku, Isele-Asagba, Ibusa and Okpanam, where friendly atmosphere for developers to come in is urgently needed.

The state’s Commissioner for Lands and Surveys, Mrs. Kate Onianwa, who expressed the readiness of the state government to develop the satellite towns revealed this, when members of National Union of Real Estate Developers, Asaba branch, led by their chairman, Mr. Osita Ugwu, presented their plan to develop the satellite communities to her in Asaba.

Onianwa stated that the government had spent huge amount of money to correct illegal structures in the state capital.

Earlier, the chairman of the association commended the commissioner for her support noting that Asaba was over-populated as a result of its proximity to Onitsha commercial city in Anambra State.

Ugwu stated that Asaba is strategically located, hence its proximity to the East and West would always attract enterprise, stressing that investors must not concentrate in thecapital city but should move down to the satellite communities.





He lamented the challenges facing the union in the course of acquiring lands from the host communities.

‘’The host communities demand heavily, at the end, some of our colleagues are discouraged to continue with the development plan. We have good intentions for the state but they would not create a friendly environment for us,” he said.

Nigerian Tribune reports that already, the urbanisation of Asaba has caught up with the satellite towns as federal, private housing projects had sprang up in

Issele Azagba, while a military barrack is established on Ibusa-Ogwashi-Uku Expressway, among others.