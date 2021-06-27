Destroy all Boko Haram terrorists’ enclaves in your locations, COAS directs troops

By Jacob Segun Olatunji - Abuja

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Faruk Yahaya on Saturday  directed Troops of Sector 2 Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI to destroy all Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province terrorists’ enclaves in their various locations with immediate effect.

This was contained in a statement made available to news men in Abuja by Directior of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu. 

According to the statement, the COAS gave the directive  while addressing troops of Sector 2 in Damaturu, Yobe State.

He explained that Gen. Yahaya further commended the troops on the several successful operations conducted within Sector 2 Area of responsibility, which he enumerated to include Operations Ayiso Tamunoma, Katana Jimlan, Fire Ball and Operation Tura Takaibango among others.

According to the statement, the COAS enjoined the Troops to use wealth of experience and lessons learnt from the series of operations to destroy the remnants of marauding terrorists within their various locations.

 He assured the Troops of improved welfare and a new reward system for Troops who perform gallantly in any operation.

Earlier, the Commander Sector 2 Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI Brigadier General Adamu Nura, while welcoming the Chief of Army Staff, briefed him on the operational engagements and challenges of the Sector. 

Among the dignitaries who accompanied the COAS were the Chief of Operations (Army) Major General Ibrahim Yusuf and the Theatre Commander Operation HADIN KAI, Major General Christopher Musa.

