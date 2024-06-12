Former president Goodluck Jonathan expressed hope in the nation’s democracy on Tuesday, despite its current wobbling and fumbling nature.

He expressed his confidence shortly after meeting with the Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, in his palace in Benin

Jonathan said democracy is a gradual process and countries must be able to know and appreciate that because of its inherent benefits.

“Tomorrow is the public holiday on which we are celebrating Democracy Day. Democracy is a gradual process; some countries may move faster than others.

“We may be moving slowly; we may be a bit sluggish; we may even wobble sometimes, but the key thing is that democratic governance is what everybody wants.

“So that people will be able to express themselves freely. We have media freedom because of democracy. It was not like this before.

“The dividends of democracy in terms of what comes to the people—are we feeding well? Do you have a good job? Can you go to hospitals that have doctors and drugs? We are still struggling to get there. But the journey is on. I believe we will get there,” Jonathan said.

He explained that his foundation, ‘Goodluck Ebele Jonathan’, decided to embark on a democracy and peace drive across Africa as part of its contribution to the continent.

“Well, it is always a global practice when you have the privilege of serving a country as president. There are a number of things we have, a number of leakages and after you have finished serving,

“You will think about what will continue to give back to society and we selected the issues of consolidating democracy across the African continent, issues of good governance, and the issue of standard practice of elections. That is the message we have been carrying on,” Jonathan added.

Earlier, Jonathan said he was at the palace of the Oba to inform and seek the monarch’s blessings for his forthcoming programme, Goodluck Jonathan Foundation (GJF) Democracy Dialogue, slated for Thursday in Benin.

He said education is key and that if people are not well educated and prepared, they may not know what to do.

On the part of the Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, he thanked former president Goodluck Jonathan for bringing the event to Benin, adding that his action has really proven the value and respect he has for the Benin Kingdom, which is the home of culture.

While lauding and affirming what President Jonathan said about educating the people to enable them to make an informed decision, he said that it is very apt as if you don’t tell a spoiler that he is spoiling things, he will think that he is repairing them.

The Nigerian Tribune reports that dignitaries expected at the occasion are the immediate past president of Kenya, Mr Uhuru Kenyatta; former Liberian President George Weah; and the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar.

Others are the former Vice President of Zambia, Dr. Nevers Mumba, and the head of the UNDP Sub-Regional Hub for West and Central Africa, Njoya Tikum.

