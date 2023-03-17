Ebenezer Adurokiya – Warri

The Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom, HRM, Dr (OVIE) R. L. Ogbon, Ogoni-Oghoro 1, Royal Canon, OON, Chairman, Council of Traditional Rulers Urhobo Nation, died at age 106.

The monarch’s translation was announced on Friday during a close meeting of the traditional council at the Ohworode palace at Ogoni Olomu, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta.

Making the announcement, Otota of Olomu Kingdom, Olorogun Macaulay Ovbagbedia, said, “We can confirm today that our Ohworode has gone back to God. He lived a great life, he served the government well and his people.

“We are mourning and celebrating, reason is because he was old but it’s painful though,” he enthused.

Akpile of Olomu Kingdom, Olorogun Albert Akpomudje SAN, while addressing council, said due to the incident, a 21-day of mourning in the kingdom has begun with no ceremonies of burial and marriage.

He added that chiefs would thenceforth eschew adornment with the traditional red cap and should add black armband to any attire during the 21 days period of mourning.

Olorogun Akpomudje added that a burial committee will be constituted while the proper funeral rites will be announced at a later date.

The announcement of the monarch’s transition was accompanied by a deafening 21 canons to officially mark the royal exit of the centenarian.

Prior to the announcement on Friday too, the Ema Dance Troupe of Olomu exited the royal father with a frenetic song and dance performance to the admiration of the chiefs.

Recall that the departed Ohworode of Olomu had celebrated his birthday on January 20, with thanksgiving after age-related health challenges over a period of two months.

The monarch was the only Anglican Communion ordained as Royal Canon in the world.





He also bagged a Honorary doctorate degree from Delta State University Abraka for his contributions to education.

Ajuwe (My King), as he was commonly addressed till his departure, could still drive himself and read without glasses.

The monarch, whose set of teeth were still intact, also doubled as the oldest man (Okpako Orere) of Ogoni Olomu Community.

Born on 20th January 1917, the departed monarch was baptised into the Anglican Communion in 1936. He was a retired Inspector of Education under the then Bendel State Ministry of Education.

He ascended his father’s throne as the 12th Ohworode in 1988 when he was 70 years old.

His reign witnessed tremendous peace, progress and development in the kingdom.

The departed Ohworode’s last public event was his 106 birthday celebration tagged “Longevity King,” where he sang songs of praise to God and stated that a man only dies when God approves of it.

The disposition of the monarch and his farewell message on that day was clearly that of a departing eagle.

According to him, “God, I thank you for your grace, please open your ears to give me long life so I can do that which pleases you all the time.

“Many people came here today for various reasons because I have been away, but I am here today to thank God. Fear God and do his will. In whatever you do, call on God daily.

“Do your best to follow God’s directive in your life. Have clean hands, avoid stealing, avoid embezzlement of public and individual funds.

“Avoid sexual relationship with other people’s wives and your relatives. Learn to love, forgive and be free of hatred, avoid jealousy and be contented, avoid alcohol and drugs abuse,” the monarch added.

The Ohworode had 12 children but was survived by 11, following the demise of the eldest child, Princess Elizabeth Ogbon-Day, who was Nigeria’s first woman ambassador.

The departure of the Ohworode will be missed due to his penchant for excellence, due process and strict adherence to the Urhobo culture.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE