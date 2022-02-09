Delta set to recruit 1,500 teachers

Delta Government has announced its readiness to recruit 1,500 teachers to shore up the academic staff strength of over 600 public secondary schools of the state.

According to the state commissioner for information, Mr Charles Aniagwu who stated that this was necessitated by vacancies created as a result of retirement, death and establishment of new schools across the state.

Briefing journalists in Asaba on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting, Aniagwu said the council approved the recruitment which he explained, would not be politically influenced but strictly based on candidates passing the Computer Based Test (CBT) in relevant subject areas.

It would be recalled that the last recruitment exercise of 1000 secondary school teachers was in 2019.

According to the commissioner, the council also approved a number of roads for construction across the three senatorial districts in the state.

They include Justice Ada Onyetenu Street and Uche Anyahaebizi Street Asaba in Oshimili south council area; Okuku Road, Kwale, Ndokwa West; Okobu Street Alisimie, Ika South LGA; rehabilitation and asphalt overlay of Aladja/Ogbe-Ijoh road in Udu and Construction of Aladja Ogbe-Ijoh Unity road in Udu and Warri South-West local government.

Others include the construction of Chief James Ezechi Street, Okpai, Ndokwa road and Comrade Izeze Boulevard Road Oginibo, Ughelli South local government area.

The construction of Ilabor Road in Igbodo, Ika northeast, Oko-Amakom/Oko-Obiokpu to link 2nd Niger Bridge service road in Oshimili South; 4 kilometres perimeter road at Asaba International Airport; Samuel Osika/Onojaife Streets, Mosogar, Ethiope West; and Aboy Road, Bomadi in Bomadi council areas received exco approval.

Others include construction of Idumu-Inneh Street Phase 1, Issele-Uku, Aniocha north local government area, Chinedu Obodo road, Francis Nwajei Street Asaba, Okwuijen Street, Boji-Boji, Agbor, Ika South, Buzugbe Street and Oranu Street, Boji-Boji Owa in Ika northeast among others

Aniagwu explained that the construction of the perimeter road at the Asaba Airport is part of the government’s responsibility in the airport concession agreement.

