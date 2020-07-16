Delta PDP suspends former deputy speaker, Osanebi, for three months

The member representing Ndokwa-East State Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon Friday Osanebi, for a period of three months by the State Working Committee (SWC) of the Delta State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The suspension which takes effect from July 16, 2020, is a sequel to the recommendations of the Disciplinary Committee set up by the Party and Chaired by Rt. Hon (Barr.) Lovette Idisi, to investigate the former Delta State House of Assembly Deputy Speaker, whose recent actions were deemed to be potentially inimical to the peace and harmony of the Party and tantamount to causing discord and disaffection among loyal Party members.

The State Working Committee, after a critical appraisal of the recommendations of the Disciplinary Committee and with due cognizance of the fact that ALL court cases instituted against the Party from Ndokwa-East have been withdrawn, decided to mitigate the sanctions recommended by the Disciplinary Committee and instead, imposed the Three months suspension on him, with the caveat that he will desist forthwith from such actions that are tantamount to causing disaffection within the Party.

The State Working Committee also strongly reprimanded Pince Burn Owhovoriolr a Party member from Ughelli South LGA, who had earlier taken the Party to Court, following the outcome of the Party Congress in his Ward, but quickly withdrew the Court case, as an act of good faith, just before the Disciplinary Committee commenced its sitting.

Meanwhile, Hon Osanebi has advised his supporters and constituents against being distracted following the three months suspension slammed on him by the People’s Democratic Party.

In reaction to the development, Osanebi’s spokesman, Agbanashi Ralph Obinne, thanked the disciplinary committee and the State Working Committee ( SWC) for their decision and commitment in ensuring internal democracy and peace within the party.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE