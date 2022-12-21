Delta PDP chieftain, driver die in auto-crash

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, Chief Joe Unuame, and his driver perished in a fatal car accident in the early hours of Wednesday.

Chief Unuame’s Toyota black Jeep, it was gathered, had a head-on collision with a fuel tanker after Umeh junction along Ughelli/Patani road, while on his way to the PDP campaign rally in Patani.

It was further gathered that while his driver died on the spot, Chief Unuame was rushed to a nearby hospital, but confirmed dead after fruitless medical intervention.

Chief Unuame hails from the Akpere-Olomu community, Olomu Kingdom in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.

He was, until his death, a staunch member of the PDP and a strong supporter of Rt. Hon. Sheriff Francis Orohwedor Oborevwori, governorship candidate of the PDP in Delta state.

Recall that just yesterday Tuesday, a head-on collision of two commercial boats after the Delta APC governorship ward-to-ward campaign rally at Okerenkoko in Warri South West Local Government Area of the state reportedly claimed two lives, with three persons missing and several others injured.

