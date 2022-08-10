Delta partners advocacy groups to curb endemic diseases

Delta State government has promised to collaborate with various advocacy groups in creating awareness to fight HIV, TB and malaria, alongside the impact of COVID-19 pandemic in various communities across the state.

The Permanent Secretary, Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr. Winful Orieke, said the state had done community activities with many health-related advocacy groups like Acomin, tuberculosis and HIV/AIDs, among others in kicking out diseases from the state.

The Permanent Secretary was speaking when he declared open a six-day programme organised by the Civil Society for Malaria, Immunisation and Nutrition (ACOMIN), in collaboration with tuberculosis and HIV/AIDs network to implement the two years project (2021-2023) of COVID-19 Response Mechanism and Resilient and sustainable system for Health Strengthening (C19RM/RSSH) in Asaba.

He disclosed that when there is community involvement, the activities become sustainable and the people are fully aware of the need to complement government efforts on sensitisation in their communities.

He said some of the advocacies have supported them in the distribution of mosquito nets and sensitisation on nutrition while encouraging others to join on the crusade to inform the young mothers on the importance of breastfeeding their children.

He also called on the groups not to relent at this time where the COVID-19 pandemic is still ravaging our communities, saying “the risk is still there to prevent not only the omicron variants but new ones that are likely to come.

Earlier, the Executive Director, Delta State Agency for Control of Aids (SACA), Dr John Osuyali commended the facilitators for contributing to humanity in assisting to prevent and reasonably curb the endemic in the communities.

Osuyali urged them to take ownership of the programme for it is better they fully integrate the community for genuine sustainability with immense results.

Various stakeholders from the religious body, health sector, the media, security experts and government personnel were all present for lectures given by the facilitators from the national body for the programme.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE