Alphonsus Agborh – Asaba

The Delta state police command has been implored to investigate an alleged case of conspiracy and attempted assassination preferred against one Mr Ifeanyi (surname withheld) and two others.

A letter to the Commissioner of police and signed by Maureen Ugwuiyi from the Chambers of M.N Ugwuiyi Esq, legal practitioners and consultants said their client one Mr. Amufa Chrisian of Owa Alero Community in Ika North East Local has been receiving calls of threat to his life since March 18, the day of the gubernatorial election.

Since life has no duplicate, the man pleaded with the command to carry out a

painstaking investigation into the matter with a view to bringing the said phone callers and their cohorts to book.

The letter reads: “that on Saturday the 18th day of March 2023 at Egboma Primary School, Owa Alero Community in Ika Noth East Local Government Area of Delta, while our client was standing with one Mr. Odiase, one Mr. Ifeanyi came where they were standing, stretched out hand to shake our client but he refused the handshake and his action angered the said Mr. ifeanyi and he left.

“Few hours later, our client received calls accusing our client of disgracing their boss Mr. Ifeanyi and they threatened to eliminate our client whenever he is seen.

“Based on the serious threatening calls received by our client, at about 11:30pm of same date, our client decided to leave the hotel he lodged to his family house to sleep and on his way home, their cult gang in convoy of two cars, a red Toyota Corrolla and another Camry allegedly chased him as they tried to block our client, his elder brother Mr. Emmanuel Amufa opened the gate, and he managed to maneuver his car and escape, but he was fiercely pursued while the assailants were shooting into the air.

“As a result, our client rammed his car into drainage, the car got stocked and he quickly alighted and escaped into the dark.

The solicitors said the noise from the impact of Mr. Amufa’s

car accident attracted some armed Policeman guarding pastor one Eruemolor’s house and on seeing the policemen, the assailants zoomed off.

According to them, Amufa has been in hiding based on the deadly manhunt for him by the gang members.