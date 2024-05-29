Contrary to public expectations, Delta State governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has told the people of Okuama community in Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state that his administration will rebuild the school and health centre destroyed in the wake of the crisis that rocked the community after the killing of four military officers and 13 soldiers.

The governor also said that with time, the buildings and other properties destroyed in the community following a military revenge mission in Okuama will be rebuilt in conjunction with other critical stakeholders.

Oborevwori disclosed this at a meeting with stakeholders from Okuama community and members of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp management committee at Government House, Asaba at the weekend.

The governor who said his administration was committed to rebuilding the town in partnership with other stakeholders, called on those displaced by the Okuama crisis to relocate to the IDPs camp at Ewu.

He said relocating to the camp will help to profile those affected, attend to their health needs and other social services.

He added that no effort will be spared in championing peace and development on the community and charged indigenes of the town to uphold the ideals that will positively impact on their ancestral homes.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Secretary-General of Ewu Kingdom, Pastor Edewor Egedegbe, described the governor as a father and assured that they will prevail on their people to relocate to the IDPs camp.

He said they were impressed with the support gotten from the governor, saying the inclusion of two indigenes of the town into the IDP committee would help to identify those affected by the incident that rocked the town.

“I want to say a big thank you to the governor for his fatherly heart he has displayed today.

“It is a dream come true that the much awaited peace of Okuama in Ewu kingdom has been struck.

“He spoke to us as a father, shared in our pains and he is determined to ensure, that pain is assuaged as soon as possible.

“He has also assured us of the rebuilding process, to make sure that Okuama people do not have cause to regret again.

“As leaders from Ewu kingdom, we are going back to have a meeting with our people and we will tell them what the governor has said and how he is committed to ensuring that all the necessary remedies are done,” Egedegbe said.

Chairman of the IDP Management Committee, Mr. Abraham Ogbodo, who also spoke to newsmen, said the camp was befitting and has the capacity to accommodate over 1,000 people and called on those affected to find their way to the camp for their health and social needs.

He said the state government has concluded plans for the award of the contract for the construction of a new health centre and a new school in Okuama community.

