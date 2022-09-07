Delta commissioner lauds NBA 2022 annual conference

The Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Delta State, Isaiah Bozimo says the keynote address by renowned author, Ms Chinmamanda Ngozi Adichie at the opening ceremony of the NBA Annual Conference 2022 in Lagos was extremely wonderful and resonating among Nigerians.

He affirmed that the keynote speaker delivered the truth which needed to be told at this time of the history of the country.

Bozimo affirmed that the NBA Conference in Lagos, with the theme: “Bold transitions”, which held recently, was one of the best conferences in recent times.

He stated that the theme of the conference was apt in the times of the life of Nigeria which, he said, is undergoing a transition in national leadership.

He stated further that he and other staff of the Ministry of Justice, who attended the conference, had improved their capacity with the knowledge they garnered at the conference.

He said that the essence of the conference was to improve their capacity to enable them to render effective services to the people and government of Delta State.

Meanwhile, the functioning Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Justice, Delta State, Mr. Omamuzo Erebe, commended Adichie for making it possible for legal and non-legal staff of the ministry to attend the conference.

Erebe said that this year’s conference was successful and eventful, pointing out that it was a forum where lawyers across the country discussed topical issues as well as updated and improved their knowledge in the legal profession.

