Defend yourselves from attacks, Bauchi gov tells villagers

IN a series of reprisal attacks, bandits have so far killed 20 people and wounded several others in villages surrounding Duguri District of Alkaleri LGA in Bauchi State.

Recently, the Bauchi State Police Command in collab- oration with local vigilantes stormed the forest in the area killing 12 suspected bandits including one of the kingpins that had terrorised the area.

Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, who visited the area on Thursday, described the situation as unfortunate and an unac- ceptable trend that must be stopped.

Speaking at the palace of the District Head of Yelwan Duguri, Alhaji Adamu Mo- hammed Duguri, the gov- ernor lamented that the activities of bandits in the area was getting out of hand as the people could no longer engage in farming which is their mainstay.

Bala Mohammed charged the residents of the area to henceforth “rise up, take up arms and defend yourselves. You are known to be men; you should not allow these bad elements subdue you. Defend your land and liber- ate yourselves.”

He also charged the people to search them- selves and bring out the bad eggs amongst them who are serving as inform- ant to the bandits stress- ing that without inside information, the bandits cannot operate.

The governor assured that his administration would continue to work assiduously in collaboration with the se- curity agencies operating in the state to protect lives and properties of innocent cit- izens.

At Kafin Duguri, the gov- ernor commended the people for standing to de- fend themselves from the attacks of the bandits when they attempt to invade the village.

He said, “I know you people to be warriors including your women. Rise up, defend your people and the neighbor- hood from the activities of the bandits.

“That is the way it should be. We should defend ourselves from any form of banditry and criminal activ- ities. What you did was the right thing and you should continue to do that even to your neighbours.”

He however expressed op- timism that very shortly ban- ditry will come to an end as “my administration will sup- port you with logistics, equip you and arm you to be able to fight and repel the attack- ers.”





The governor declared that, “From now on, anyone who comes to attack you to kill you, defend yourselves.”