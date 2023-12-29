The Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Matawalle, and the Chief of Army Staff COAS, Lieutenant-General Taoreed Lagbaja, have charged the newly promoted senior officers of the Nigerian Army to show exemplary leadership and intensify efforts in the fight against insecurity, especially in the North West and other troubled parts of the Country

in a bid to strengthen national security and combat emerging security challenges,

The duo took charge at the investiture ceremony of the 47 newly promoted Brigadier Generals to the rank of Major General held in Abuja.

This was contained in a statement made available to Defence Correspondents by Director Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu

According to the statement, the Minister noted that their promotion was a testament to their courage, dedication to duty and hard work, adding that it was a reward for diligence, professional conduct and selfless sacrifices.

He then highlighted the need for the newly promoted senior officers to lead by example, inspire their subordinates and collaborate with other security agencies to surmount the security challenges in the country.

This acknowledges the rigorous process of selecting the promoted senior officers, reflecting their exceptional leadership skills, strategic thinking, and in-depth understanding in the course of their careers.

He noted that their contributions to the Nigerian Army were invaluable and expressed confidence in their continuous service to the nation.

It added that while congratulating the senior officers on behalf of the President, Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Dr Matawalle assured of the Federal Government’s adequate welfare interventions and continued support to the Armed Forces of Nigeria. It further explained that the Chief of Army Staff COAS, Lieutenant-General Taoreed Lagbajan in his remarks at the investiture, felicitated with the newly promoted senior officers on their well-deserved elevation and pointed out that their competencies, diligence and loyalty earned them their promotion.

According to it, he appreciated the spouses and families of the elevated senior officers for their understanding and support and for coping with the absence of parents, regularly separated by duty to fatherland. It added that the Army boss highlighted the need for every personnel to augment their career paths and reminded the newly elevated senior officers of the enormous responsibilities that come with their new rank.

He urged them to constantly seek knowledge on diplomatic, economic and political dynamics and be logical and objective in their contributions to the Nigerian Army.

He also charged the senior officer and the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces to be loyal to the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. General Lagbaja urged the senior officers in their new appointments, to give life to his Command Philosophy of "transforming the Nigerian Army into a well-trained, equipped and highly motivated force towards achieving our constitutional responsibilities in a joint environment". Speaking on behalf of the newly decorated senior officers, Major General Gabriel Ajetunmobi appreciated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for endorsing their promotion to the rank of Major General in the Nigerian Army. He also thanked him for creating an enabling environment, guidance and support for the Chief of Army Staff to steer the affairs of the Nigerian Army.