Day of rage: When pupils dropped books for thuggery

Recently, pupils of certain public secondary schools went on rampage in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, destroying properties valued at over N25million and leaving many injured. SOJI AJIBOLA examines the incident and the response of government authority.

Thursday, March 20, will remain indelible in the memories of residents of Aperin-Oniyere in Ibadan Southeast Local Government Area of Oyo State. It was the day that the students of Government Technical College unleashed violence on not only the students of Ibadan Christ Apostolic Grammar School, but the entire people in the locality.

The gang violence which lasted for several hours left in its trail of destruction of several cars and the fully equipped science laboratories valued at several millions of naira.

Residents and passersby were also attacked with machetes and other dangerous weapons and many were reported injured.

It was gathered that the incident was not the first time that students of the schools in the neighborhood would go on rampage.

Gang violence, rape, cult attacks and other vices have become recurring decimal in the area.

There were conflicting reports about the incident. An account favourable to the students of the Government Technical College blamed the students of the Ibadan Christ Apostolic Grammar School for masterminding the attacks.

But another account stated that this was not the first time that students of the Government Technical College would unleash violence on the schools in the neighborhood.

“Gang violence has become their trademark. Majority of them have dropped their real names for nicknames such as ‘Itu’ Scorpion, Serpent to mention but few, unknown to their parents,” a member of the public who preferred anonymity said.

However, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Johnson Adenola, in his report said 17 out of the 59 students of the Government Technical College, Orita-Aperin, arrested in connection with the gang violence were culpable of the act.

Adenola, at a stakeholders meeting held at the Command Headquarters, Eleyele was shocked at the level of decadence in the various secondary schools in the state.

The development, according to him, is appalling. There is need for the government and all the relevant stakeholders to take a decisive step on this matter.

His account of the incident reads: “On Thursday, 20th March, 2025, there was an incident whereby students of Government Technical College Orita Aperin went on a rampage. They invaded the premises of the Christ Apostolic Church Grammar School in the same neighborhood. Several cars were destroyed. People living in the neighborhood, pupils, teachers and workers alike were inflicted with various degrees of injuries

“Also, fully equipped science laboratories worth over N25 million were vandalised.

“The Police Authorities have found the situation quite unacceptable. With my interaction with the arrested students, the revelation was startling.

“I am surprised at the extent of the rot in our school system. I am equally surprised at the level of decadence that is being experienced within the schools in Oyo State.

“This development prompted my meeting with the stakeholders to proffer lasting solution to what could aptly be described as ignoble act among the students.

“It has been discovered that these incidents, gang violence, rape, cult attacks always happen at the end of the school term.

“It has become a recurring incident among the students virtually in all the schools in Ibadan metropolis.

“It will be amazing to hear that most of the students are known by nicknames such as Cobra, Serpent and the rest, unknown to their parents in their various homes.

“Aside this, many of the students go to school with the uniform of different schools. This will make it difficult for the law enforcement agents to ascertain their identity whenever crime is committed.

“The parents or guardians, whichever one is applicable need to be up and doing in the upkeep of their children and wards.

“On our part, we have agreed on a routine visitation to schools in the state to sensitise the students, as well the teachers, on the need to eschew violence.”

The State Commissioner for Education, Professor Salihu Adelabu, disabused the minds of the public on the environmental influence as he submitted that the environment has nothing to do with the reported incident of gang violence in the affected schools.

“I learnt that people are relating the incident to environmental factors. Our findings have revealed that the environment has nothing to do with the issue on the ground.

“Let us look at the internal environment. Did the teachers, as well as the pupils, play any role in the reported incident?

“The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of the area arrested and investigated some students in connection with the incident.

“They were able to obtain necessary information which prompted the stakeholders meeting.

“The police have made us to realise that the affected students can be tried at the Juvenile Court if they are claiming to be under 18 years of age.

“However, we should be mindful of Child Rights, hence the reason due diligence must take frontal role in the investigation.

“Seventeen out of the 59 students arrested in connection with incident have been found culpable, but we are going to wait on the legal team for the interpretation of law.

“Also, parents have critical roles to play on this matter. They must ensure regular attendance at the Parents Teachers Association.

“The reports have shown that the roll call of students at the Government Technical College is 1,800 but the attendance at the PTA meeting hovers between 180 and 200.

“There must be proper monitoring of the students. If we notice any strange things, be it behavioural or anything, we must not keep silent. We must notify appropriate authorities.”

In his submission, the Special Adviser to the governor on Security Matters, Retired CP Fatai Owoseni, called for useful advice from the parents on how to prevent the recurring dastardly act.

“There is need for us to go back to the past when we had Boys Brigade, Boys Scout, Girls Guild and Cadet Officers in our schools.

“There is need for moulding of characters. Social media is doing more harm than good in our society.

“All hands must be on deck to remould the character of our children,” he said.

