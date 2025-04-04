Why I recorded song for Obi Cubana —Dare Another Level

Dare Ayelabola, the music director and owner of the popular Another Level band has given reasons why he made a new composed track to celebrate the astute and versatile Nigerian businessman, Obi Cubana, who turns 50 next weekend.

Speaking exclusively to the Friday Treat, he said that he made the song to celebrate a completely detribalised Nigerian who, with his businesses, has put Nigeria and Nigerians of the global map.

He said, “I have always seen Obi Cubana’s ways of doing things: his love for excellence, touching lives positively, how he never jokes with God, culture, tradition, good and healthy relationships, how he helps people irrespective of their background/race/age/tribe.

“I took time to research about him and how much he loves his family and having his wife by his side as he builds his empire. Some years ago, when he announced the release of ‘Odogwu Bitters’, I had a strong urge to do a jingle to appreciate him for yet another achievement, but I couldn’t due to circumstances beyond my control.

“So, this year, as he announced his upcoming 50th birthday coming up on April 12, I felt the strong urge to really make this song and also shoot a proper musicial video of the song to celebrate him for being a huge blessing to our generation and also for touching lives across different works of life”.

Speaking on what he thought the Igbo businessman signified to the average Nigerian youth, he said, “He signifies hope, light, a shining star and a model or symbol of excellence. He stands for the ‘think it, do it, achieve it, don’t relent, move on and take the world’ mantra.

“Odogwu is the man of the people, the man that builds people and a healthy relationship.”

Speaking on his plans for the rest of the year, he said, “I want to do greater things in music and business. I will be touring the United Kingdom and Canada this year. Regarding new projects, yes, I will be having some collaborations and have more musical videos alongside. Lastly, I will be taking on some more charity work to support the underprivileged”.

