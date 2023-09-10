CORONATION Art Gallery recently hosted an evening of elegance featuring eminent collector, Dotun Sulaiman’s private collections for arts enthusiasts and high net worth persons.

Apart from the beautiful artworks, the event at the Art Gallery in Victoria Island, Lagos, was also an enchanting convergence of creativity and music.

Welcoming guests, Managing Director of Coronation Life Assurance, Akinlolu Akinyele, said he was delighted to host an event showcasing artistic expression’s power.

The Chairman of Coronation Group, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, expressed a similar enthusiasm, stating, “This evening celebrates not only art but the spirit of collaboration and unity that art embodies. It’s an honour to witness the convergence of creativity and culture at the Coronation Art Gallery.”

Sulaiman, Board Chairman of Cadbury Nigeria Plc, shared his excitement about presenting his masterfully curated artworks to a captivated audience. “Art has the unique ability to transcend boundaries and connect us all,” he said, highlighting the importance of the evening in fostering cultural appreciation.

Notable personalities from diverse sectors attended the evening, creating a conducive networking environment and sharing creative insights. They include Udeme Ufot, Bolanle Austin Peters, Dudu Peterside, Richard Ikiebe, Prof. F. Ajogwu (SAN), M. Marriott and Ego Boyo. Others were, Nimi Akinkugbe, Belo Osagie, Adeniji Kazeem, Lilian Arigbodi, Kazeem Bello Osagie, Ehi Bello Osagie and Okoye Joe.

As the evening unfolded, guests were treated to an experience that seamlessly merged art, culture, and sophistication.

Part of the Coronation Group Limited, the Art Gallery is committed to fostering artistic appreciation, democratising access to art for all, and encouraging art appreciation among stakeholders in its 13 companies in the financial services, technology, and energy sectors.

